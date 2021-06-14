LawCall
Mayor Woodfin to announce 150th anniversary plans for Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will announce how the city plans to celebrate its 150th birthday.

Mayor Woodfin will hold a news conference with Vulcan CEO Darlene Negrotto Monday morning at Vulcan Park and Museum.

We’re told the mayor is expected to announce at least one initiative connected to Birmingham’s anniversary.

According to city leaders even though the Elyton Land Co. started selling lots of land in June 1871 in what would become Birmingham, the state legislature did not charter the city until Dec. 19, 1871. The City of Birmingham recognizes Dec. 19 as the official anniversary.

