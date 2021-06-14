Investigation underway after Talladega woman found dead early Monday morning

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after authorities say a Talladega woman was shot dead early Monday morning.

According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate an automobile accident around 12:20 a.m. early Monday morning.

When deputies and the Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene in the 1400 block of Alpine Winterboro Road, they found a vehicle off of the roadway and an unresponsive female suffering gunshot wounds nearby.

Attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified by authorities as 18-year-old Barbara Ann Harmon of Talladega.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Talladega Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. Anonymous tips can also be left at the Talladega Sheriff’s Office website or on their mobile app.

