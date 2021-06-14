FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We are starting out the morning with some isolated showers and storms that are moving to the south. Any rain we see this morning could be heavy with some lightning, but storms are expected to remain below severe limits. Most of us will end up mostly dry later this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 70s. It remains very muggy and warm. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in spots that received rainfall yesterday. Just make sure you drive slowly and use your low beams if you encounter any foggy conditions. Plan for another hot and muggy afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is close to the triple digits. If you must work in the heat today, just make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks. We’ll end up with a partly cloudy sky today with only a 20% chance for an isolated storm today. Best chance to see an isolated shower or storm could end up in parts of east Alabama. Most of us will remain dry with northerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of drier and slightly cooler air as we head into tomorrow. We’ll start tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 60s. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with a 0% chance for rain. Best chance to see rain today will be across the Gulf Coast and south Alabama. It’ll be our first dry day in what seems like weeks ago! It’ll stay hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. I do think our humidity levels will lower tomorrow afternoon, so it won’t feel as bad. Plan for breezy conditions tomorrow with north winds at 10-15 mph as a cold front moves through the area.

Staying Dry for Most of the Week: The good news is that we should dry out and see plenty of sunshine Wednesday through Friday. Our coolest days will likely occur Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. With lower humidity, morning temperatures may trend cooler by Wednesday and Thursday. We could wake up with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There’s a chance we could see temperatures drop into the upper 50s for north Alabama Thursday morning. If you want to get some yardwork done, this is the week to do it.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring two tropical waves that are worth watching over the next five days. An area of low pressure off the Southeast coast has a medium chance to develop in the next five days as it moves away from the United States. It will not have any impact on our weather.

The main area to watch is in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It has a 50% chance to develop in the next two to five days. Models continue to show strong support that something could develop in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. The biggest question is determining where it could go once we approach the weekend. It does look like the combination of a cold front and some of the tropical moisture from the Gulf could help produce rain and storms across Central Alabama by this weekend. We’ll introduce a 30-50% chance for storms Saturday through next Monday. If the system in the Gulf trends stronger and moves closer to us, we might have to make major adjustments to the forecast. We will hopefully know more about our weekend forecast by the middle part of the week. Key is determining where and how the system in the western Gulf of Mexico will organize. Most of the models keep this system weak. If you plan on taking a trip to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, you will want to pay close attention to the forecasts over the next several days. It could be a wet and stormy weekend.

