Advertisement

Coroner: Woman dies following shooting at Birmingham nightclub

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner confirmed a 21-year-old woman has died following a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub.

The coroner said Lykeria Briana Taylor died Monday morning at 4:17 a.m. after she was shot during a reported assault at a nightclub.

The coroner did not know when or where the shooting happened.

This case is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.

