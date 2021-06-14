Coroner: Woman dies following shooting at Birmingham nightclub
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner confirmed a 21-year-old woman has died following a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub.
The coroner said Lykeria Briana Taylor died Monday morning at 4:17 a.m. after she was shot during a reported assault at a nightclub.
The coroner did not know when or where the shooting happened.
This case is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.
