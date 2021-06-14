LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Blount Co. man sentenced to 40 years in prison for abusing his children

Blount Co. Man Calvin Taylor
Blount Co. Man Calvin Taylor(Blount County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey, 32-year-old Calvin Taylor pled guilty to two counts of aggravated child abuse.

The Oneonta man plead guilty in the 2019 abuse of his 4-week-old daughter and 15-month-old son, and has been sentenced to 20 years on the charges for each child, according to Casey.

In January 2020, doctors determined the 4-week-old girl had a broken femur and broken ribs, along with a head injury that caused a brain bleed.

After discovering the girl’s injuries, records at DHR brought the girl’s 15-month-old brother in for examination at Children’s Hospital for external bruising. The exam showed he had a fractured jaw..

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey commended the work of Blount County Investigator Ed Hull and the Blount County Department of Human Resources for their work on the case.

“The most precious gift we can be given is that of the life of a child. To see the senseless and horrific trauma that these children endured at the hands of their own father is sickening. As a mother, it is a privilege to get to be a voice for those children who can’t speak for themselves,” Casey said.

Taylor has been in the Blount County Correctional Facility since his arrest.

The children have been adopted and are being cared for in their forever home.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham
UPDATE: Woman dies weeks after shooting authorities are calling road rage

Latest News

Eviction moratorium
Eviction moratorium
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey announces local projects funded by Rebuild Alabama
Novavax says their COVID vaccine is 90% effective in trials
Novavax says their COVID vaccine is 90% effective in trials
Repairs made to several Tuscaloosa Co. roads impacted by flooding
Repairs made to several Tuscaloosa Co. roads impacted by flooding