Blount Co. man sentenced to 40 years in prison for abusing his children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey, 32-year-old Calvin Taylor pled guilty to two counts of aggravated child abuse.

The Oneonta man plead guilty in the 2019 abuse of his 4-week-old daughter and 15-month-old son, and has been sentenced to 20 years on the charges for each child, according to Casey.

In January 2020, doctors determined the 4-week-old girl had a broken femur and broken ribs, along with a head injury that caused a brain bleed.

After discovering the girl’s injuries, records at DHR brought the girl’s 15-month-old brother in for examination at Children’s Hospital for external bruising. The exam showed he had a fractured jaw..

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey commended the work of Blount County Investigator Ed Hull and the Blount County Department of Human Resources for their work on the case.

“The most precious gift we can be given is that of the life of a child. To see the senseless and horrific trauma that these children endured at the hands of their own father is sickening. As a mother, it is a privilege to get to be a voice for those children who can’t speak for themselves,” Casey said.

Taylor has been in the Blount County Correctional Facility since his arrest.

The children have been adopted and are being cared for in their forever home.

