Tuscaloosa city leaders address recent violence

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders said their city has been tragically affected by rising violence as communities emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Tuesday’s pre-council meeting, Public Safety Chairwoman Raevan Howard, Council President Kip Tyner and Mayor Walt Maddox will lead a round table discussion with the City Council, Tuscaloosa Police Department and other City Leaders to address recent violence.

”The unfortunate news of more gun violence in our community is quite disturbing, and more specifically what took place in City Council District 2 where I am the city council representative. This incident involved another senseless murder of a young man at the hands of someone committing a crime by using a gun. There is no easy answer to gun violence that is wreaking havoc on communities throughout the nation! We must address this problem from the top down. There has to be federal, state and local legislation that must address gun control. We must discount the notion that the availability and easy access to guns will reduce crime in our community! We must start by removing automatic and semi-automatic guns from our streets. This can happen only if we pass laws that will provide stiffer penalties for those who are caught with such weapons in their possession. Again, we must work together to create and enforce these laws to have faithful communities”- City Councilor and Public Safety Chairwoman Raevan Howard

”When I hear of these shootings I think to myself this can’t be MY Tuscaloosa! It’s tragic - it’s senseless - and makes me angry. We’ve got to take back our city!”- City Council President Kip Tyner

”The City is all-in with its efforts to fight crime. Whether it is fully supporting TPD or significantly investing in the recommendations of Project Unity, we will do more. However, we can’t do this alone. Federal and state partners can help by taking action to slow down the proliferation of illegal guns on the streets. Faith-based, social service and community agencies can target our most vulnerable youth and communities. Individuals who know something bad is going to happen must say something. We all share a responsibility moving forward so let’s get to work.”- Mayor Walt Maddox

