BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A overturned barge that crashed into a dam is obstructing the flow of the Tombigbee River at Bevill Lock and Dam in Pickensville, according to the Pickens Co. EMA.

Two spillways are blocked and flooding has been reported in the area.

Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co. (Pickens Co. EMA)

