Planned lane closures on I-20 EB, in Jefferson & St. Clair Counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the right or left lanes of I-20 eastbound for paving work between the Leeds exit (Milepost 140) and just east of the Brompton exit (Milepost 148) starting Sunday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m.

All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, June 14.

This same lane closure will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Monday, June 14 thru Saturday, June 19.

ALDOT crews said drivers should consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.