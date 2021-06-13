Gordon Sargent Wins Back-to-Back at 105th Alabama State Amateur Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gordon Sargent of Birmingham defended his title to claim victory as the 105th Alabama State Amateur Champion. He finished Round Three with an impressive nine-under-par 62 to sit atop the leaderboard.

Prior to advancing to the Final Round at Pine Tree Country Club, he held a 5-stroke lead. Sargent secured his back-to-back title, finishing Round Four at even-par 71. Overall, Sargent fired 17-under 267.

“I was looking forward to the task of defending this week,” Sargent says. “I ended up making 10 birdies this afternoon when my putter got hot. That was a pretty good feeling. I can’t thank the AGA enough for what they’ve done. It’s pretty special to have my name on the trophy twice, especially when the field was so great.”

