FIRST ALERT: Warmer days and dry air are on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shower and thunderstorm activity is likely to be more limited today as a ridge of high pressure begins building in behind the departing low, which helped bring the heavy rain and thunderstorms for the past several days. A drier, more northerly wind flow will replace the strong southerly influx of Gulf moisture aiding in the drying process. The best rain chances will still be in areas to the south and southwest especially during the hottest part of the day when temperatures are expected to top 90-degrees in most locations.

This will be the beginning of a drier period which will extend into most of the week as the ridge over The Southwest expands north. Monday will be warmer still with a few areas experiencing highs approaching 95. We will see an area of low pressure moving south along The Gulf Coast tomorrow which may trigger a few showers or thunderstorms south of the I-20 Corridor and it is possible some of these storms may be strong-to-severe.

An area of noticeably cooler, drier air will overspread the region Tuesday and linger through Friday with more of the moisture moving offshore.

Then we turn our attention to the Tropics and a developing system over the Western Gulf which could bring more showers and thunderstorms especially in areas to the south by Friday. The National Hurricane Center feels this system now has a 50% chance for development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, the Flood Warning continues through at least Wednesday for the Tombigbee River at Bevill Lock and Dam. River flooding will affect Greene, Pickens, and Sumter Counties. Remember, turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

