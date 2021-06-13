LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away(ABC 33/40)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ABC 33/40 news anchor Christopher Sign passed away in his home over the weekend, according to his family, colleagues and Hoover police.

His body was discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. He was 45-years-old.

Sign played football at the University of Alabama in the 1990′s under Head Coach Gene Stallings.

He began his career as a reporter at 33/40 in the late ’90s and early 2000′s and returned as an anchor in 2017.

ABC 33/40 Vice President & General Manager Eric Land released the following the statement on behalf of the station:

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher’s loving family and close friends. We have lost a revered colleague who’s indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for blessing.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
4 people, including a 2-year-old and 8-year-old, killed in car crash
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
Police tape.
Tuscaloosa PD: One dead, three injured in two separate shootings
First alert weather 6-12-21
FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms possible through Sunday

Latest News

Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co.
Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co.
First alert weather 6-12-21
FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms possible through Sunday
Man gunned down on bike in Birmingham neighborhood
Vehicle pursuit causes traffic on I-65