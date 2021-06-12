LawCall
World’s Largest Student Rocketry Competition in Birmingham

Birmingham Rocketry Competition
Birmingham Rocketry Competition(Russell Jones WBRC)
By Russell Jones
Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weather conditions were not perfect, but that didn’t stop ten high school teams from participating in the World’s Largest Student Rocketry Competition on Saturday.

Birmingham is one of 10 regional launch sites for the national finals.

The top 100 teams from across the country are battling for $100,000 and the title of National Champion.

Organizer Ron Witherspoon said it’s essential kids compete in a variety of activities, not just sports.

“I’ve got no problem with football, basketball, and baseball, but we got students hitting home runs in scholastics too,” said Witherspoon. “Some of these kids that are on this field will be in the space program and take us to Mars one day.”

Several local teams competed in the challenge, including Lincoln High School and Hewitt-Trussville High School.

For more on the competition, follow this link.

