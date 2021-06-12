LawCall
What’s your risk of catching COVID-19 right now?

By Josh Gauntt
Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We know more COVID-19 variants are out there. So what’s your risk of catching the virus right now?

Doctors say right now its not the same level of risk as this time last year because of fewer COVID-19 cases.

UAB’s Dr. Suzanne Judd says if you catch COVID-19 right now, you have the same risk of being hospitalized and possibly dying as you did last summer if you are not vaccinated.

Judd says just because there are fewer cases circulating doesn’t mean you need to let your guard down. In recent days, hospitalizations have increased slightly.

Judd says we’re also learning more about the complications after COVID like brain fog, lung function and even heart conditions.

“The thing that is slightly lower risk is that there are fewer cases circulating so you are less likely to be infected but again even though you are less likely to be infected. If you are you have the same risk of dying and the same risk of being hospitalized,” Dr. Judd said.

Judd and other health leaders say the best defense to COVID- is getting vaccinated. Alabama continues to be near the bottom in vaccination rates nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

