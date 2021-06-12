Tuscaloosa PD: One dead, three injured in two separate shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is currently working two shootings, according to Capt. Marty Sellers.

One shooting happened at Branscomb Apartments in Tuscaloosa County Friday night. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received calls about a shooting at Branscomb Apartments at 11:30 p.m. One female, 18, and two males, both 21, were shot.

The female is in critical condition. One male required surgery and the other male has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The second shooting was on Willow Lane in Tuscaloosa where a 19-year-old male was shot and killed early Saturday morning according to police. Tuscaloosa Police said they received multiple calls regarding a shooting in the 3200 block of Willow Lane at 12:14 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they are speaking with witnesses and gathering more information.

It is unclear if the cases are connected.

