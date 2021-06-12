LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police: Man wanted day off, threatened 2 businesses

Authorities say 24-year-old Richie Earl Smith of Eufaula was jailed on four charges of making...
Authorities say 24-year-old Richie Earl Smith of Eufaula was jailed on four charges of making terroristic threats.(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) - Police in the southeast Alabama town of Eufaula say a man accused of making threats that resulted in two businesses temporarily shutting down apparently did so because he wanted a day off.

Authorities say 24-year-old Richie Earl Smith of Eufaula was jailed on four charges of making terroristic threats.

Two businesses got “threatening communications” that resulted in them being evacuated and searched on Thursday afternoon. Hours later, the same businesses got messages from the same device threatening harm on Friday morning.

Police say an early morning search resulted in Smith’s arrest.

Chief Steve Watkins says Smith apparently wanted a day off from work, although it’s unclear where he was employed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
4 people, including a 2-year-old and 8-year-old, killed in car crash
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
Police tape.
Tuscaloosa PD: One dead, three injured in two separate shootings
First alert weather 6-12-21
FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms possible through Sunday

Latest News

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co.
Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co.
First alert weather 6-12-21
FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms possible through Sunday
Man gunned down on bike in Birmingham neighborhood
Vehicle pursuit causes traffic on I-65