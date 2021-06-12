LawCall
Man gunned down on bike in Birmingham neighborhood

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating after a man riding a bicycle was gunned down shortly after noon Saturday in the Titusville community.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Center Street SW around 12:30 p.m. to find the victim’s body on the ground beside a house.

Investigators learned the victim had been riding a bicycle when he was approached by an unknown person. The victim and the suspect exchanged words before the suspect shot the victim several times. The victim attempted to run but collapsed nearby.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Vehicle pursuit causes traffic on I-65