Hospitals still limiting visitors even with less Covid-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a more manageable level and they can start focusing on other types of care.

UAB’s Chief of Hospital Medicine, Dr. Kiersten Kennedy, said there is a feeling of relief amongst many of the hospital staff now that Covid numbers are lower than they were at the peak.

She said the hospital still has Covid-19 patients and is still operating Covi-19 units, but they are now able to start giving care to a backlog of patients who have not been able to visit their doctors since before the pandemic.

She said these types of patients, battling other illnesses, are one reason she hopes to avoid another surge in Covid cases. She said it’s very important to no longer delay their care.

But some of these patients have compromised immune systems, and Dr. Kennedy said even with less Covid in the hospital, they are still focusing on infection prevention for all patients.

“The worst thing that can happen is someone comes in for something unrelated and ends up catching Covid while they are in the hospital,” Kennedy said. “That in our minds is a event we don’t want to happen, so we continue to screen our visitors, we continue to limit the number of visitors and in the hospital, we continue to wear masks.”

UAB’s latest visitation policy says two caregivers per non-Covid patients in a 24 hour period, but visitation for Covid patients is still virtual in most cases.

