FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of low pressure will rotate though the area today and when combined with afternoon heating, we see the chance for several strong thunderstorm cells to develop with the main threat coming from the potential for damaging straight lines winds of up to 60 mph. There is also the threat for large hail associated with the storms. In addition, the development of this system could result in repeated areas of heavy rain which will move over grounds already saturated from rains earlier this week. The strongest storms will likely be out of the area by at least 9 p.m. with storms becoming more isolated later in the evening.

A few showers and storms will continue into the evening but should move south of our area by at least midnight. As the main area of low pressure works out of the area high pressure will build in limiting rain chances for the second half of the weekend with the greatest chances coming to the south and southwest where there will still be a greater concentration of moisture. This will lead to a more typical summer-like weather pattern with afternoon showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Highs will be at or a little above 90-degrees by tomorrow afternoon and hotter weather continues into the beginning of next week. Moisture will diminish across out area for the beginning of the week although one area of low pressure will drift along the Gulf Coast before stretching northeast along the Carolina Coasts Monday. Northerly winds will help with the drying process across our region with only isolated showers and thunderstorms generally limited to the afternoon hours. Rain chances will continue to diminish each day through Thursday as drier air continues to overspread The Southeast. Most areas outside any rain activity will see highs at or above 90 through Thursday afternoon.

The forecast for the end of next week is dependent on an area of unsettled weather forecast to move across The Gulf of Mexico. This is the area being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for possible Tropical Development near The Bay of Campeche by the end of the week. Regardless of development the system will bring a stormy weather pattern to the Gulf Coast as enhanced tropical moisture spreads north. This will likely serve to increase our rain chances heading into next weekend. Stay tuned for further development.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.