LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Exhibit, ceremony mark 5th anniversary of Pulse massacre

By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.

The remembrances culminate with a ceremony Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders are invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
4 people, including a 2-year-old and 8-year-old, killed in car crash
B’ham man dies following car accident
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
Police tape.
Tuscaloosa PD: One dead, three injured in two separate shootings

Latest News

Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines...
Biden, Macron meet at G-7
Vehicle pursuit causes traffic on I-65
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova slams a forehand to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova...
Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris
Jeff Bezos is going to space.
Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M