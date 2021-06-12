Business working to reopen months after hit by tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The shadow of the March tornado event still lingers over Shelby County, but one business destroyed in the storm is nearly ready to reopen with a little help from the community.

The co-owner of Corefit off Southlake Parkway says he’s rebuilding a dream after mother nature snatched down his old one.

“It’s bigger than the last space. Went from 6,000 feet to 9,000 feet,” said Alex Mcnair, CoOwer - CoreFit.

The March tornado event that hit Shelby County blew through his Pelham location; breaking windows, lifting the roof, and cracking the walls.

“I got a text from one of my clients in all caps that said take shelter now,” said Jordan Ayers, Personal Trainer - CoreFit, “Rocks smashing through the windows, broken glass. Rocks a few time smashed into the door I was behind.”

The employee who was at the gym at the time was okay, but looking around there was significant damage at the gym that had only been open for a few months. Staff cleaned rocks and glass off equipment that could be salvaged and need some extra hands Friday morning to move equipment into the new space.

If you’re interested in helping staff move, they’ll start hauling things at 10 am at the location off Southlake Parkway by Faulkner University. The gym is slated to open within the next week or two.

