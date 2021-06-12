Brookside police officer hospitalized after traffic stop ends in broken leg

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - An altercation during a traffic stop in Brookside Friday night left a Brookside police officer with a broken leg and landed a suspect in the hospital for a drug overdose.

BPD stopped the suspect’s vehicle on I-22 east around 4 p.m.

The driver had active warrants and according to police was under the influence of a controlled substance.

BPD says both the driver and the passenger resisted arrest. The driver attempted to flee on foot and an altercation broke out as officers attempted to take him into custody. One police officer suffered a broken Tibia during the struggle and had to be transported to the hospital. The driver ingested drugs and had to be transported to the hospital for a drug overdose.

Officers recovered a 9mm handgun, Methamphetamine, Counterfeit money, and several items of drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Additional officers from Birmingham PD, Adamsville PD, and the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene.

