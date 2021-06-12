LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Brookside police officer hospitalized after traffic stop ends in broken leg

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - An altercation during a traffic stop in Brookside Friday night left a Brookside police officer with a broken leg and landed a suspect in the hospital for a drug overdose.

BPD stopped the suspect’s vehicle on I-22 east around 4 p.m.

The driver had active warrants and according to police was under the influence of a controlled substance.

BPD says both the driver and the passenger resisted arrest. The driver attempted to flee on foot and an altercation broke out as officers attempted to take him into custody. One police officer suffered a broken Tibia during the struggle and had to be transported to the hospital. The driver ingested drugs and had to be transported to the hospital for a drug overdose.

Officers recovered a 9mm handgun, Methamphetamine, Counterfeit money, and several items of drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Additional officers from Birmingham PD, Adamsville PD, and the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
4 people, including a 2-year-old and 8-year-old, killed in car crash
B’ham man dies following car accident
1 dead after shooting in Walker Co., shooting was officer-involved
First Alert Weather 9p 6-11-21
FIRST ALERT: Storms possible Saturday afternoon with drier weather to follow

Latest News

Partnership to bring broadband internet to thousands announced
Partnership to bring broadband internet to thousands announced
Hospital visitation policies
Hospital visitation policies
Risk of catching COVID right now
Risk of catching COVID right now
For the first time ever, the Mercedes Marathon will be sensory inclusive and will now offer...
Calera police department receives special needs service training, hosting community open house Saturday