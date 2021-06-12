Alabama education leaders weighing anti-Critical Race Theory resolution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama education leaders are weighing a resolution to push back against classroom instruction that centers around Critical Race Theory.

The topic that’s gained attention across the country came up at Thursday’s state school board work session.

“I have received a number of emails in the last few weeks inside District 2 and outside,” said Tracie West, State Board Education Member District 2. ”Parents would like the opportunity to discuss this at home with their children.”

Britannica defines Critical Race Theorists as people who believe the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist.

Florida education leaders are the latest to ban critical race theory from classroom instruction, joining a growing list of states to propose restrictions.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says the resolutions board members reviewed are modeled after a resolution recently passed by Georgia education leaders.

A portion saying: “No state education agency, local education agency, or school should or shall train any administrator, teacher, staff member or employee to teach any students to believe that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that no individual by virtue of his or her race or sex is inherently racist.”

State school board members agreed to delay a vote on the resolution to review it further, but some noted that they would like to have something in place before the state of the school year.

A vote on a final resolution could happen in August. Dr. Mackey also told board members he had met with Governor Ivey before the work session to discuss concerns.

