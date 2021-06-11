LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

WATCH: Alligator seen enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 3-foot-long alligator proved that beachgoing along the Grand Strand isn’t solely for those with two legs and no scales.

Viewer Kim Wallace sent in pictures and video of the gator she spotted Friday morning on the beach in the area between Compass Cove Resort and Damon’s Restaurant off South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Gator sightings across Horry County have been on the rise the last few days.

A resident of Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht Club caught video of a massive alligator taking a stroll through the neighborhood last Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co.
Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co.
Brenygha “Bre” Tatyana Mashaye Edwards, 22
Tuscaloosa Police identify murder victim, make arrest in weekend shooting

Latest News

Birmingham Police Blood Drive
Birmingham Police Blood Drive
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham
Woman killed in 2-vehicle accident in Birmingham
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
Woman dies following car accident in Birmingham