UAB Hospital seeks to return to normal operation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Professionals at UAB say there has yet to be a surge of COVID patients from this year’s Memorial Day holiday weekend. The hospital is working to returning to normal and get back to treating patients on a regular schedule again.

The COVID patient load at UAB has dropped to around 20 patients a day. A major decrease from the surge earlier this year when the hospital saw hundreds of patients. This made it very difficult to see, screen and treat other patients.

Thanks to the drop in COVID patients, UAB is now able to resume limited hospital operations and reallocate services. The hospital operated four COVID units with eight doctors when the surge of patients hit the medical facility.

“Now we are down to just one COVID unit with two doctors in those units and that allows us to better take care of other patients coming in for other reasons,” Dr. Kierstin Kennedy, Chief of Hospital Medicine said.

“Patients still get sick. They still get pneumonia. People were still having heart attacks. People were still having heart attacks. We didn’t know we would have the bandwidth to do both.” Kennedy said.

Now they know they can. Since the pandemic hit, the demographics of the UAB patients has changed. Kennedy said before, their median patient age was 60 and older. Now it’s 40 and older as more people want to take care of themselves. Kennedy said they are facing a backlog of getting patients back on schedule.

“People are back. People are back getting their colonoscopies. Their regular checkups. Getting in to see their doctors. If someone has not gone back I’m telling you now its time to go back and get on track,” Kennedy said.

