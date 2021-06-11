Travelers could encounter obstacles booking trips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sign that things are getting back normal? Travel is up around the country.

But before you book your summer vacation, experts are warning that travel isn’t quite back to the way it was pre-pandemic.

As the summer travel season shifts into fourth gear, travel agents are warning that booking your vacation may have a few hiccups, including expensive airfares, shortages of hotel rooms and rental cars, slower service at restaurants, and long lines at airports.

Airports around the country are busy.

But just as more travelers are taking to the skies, the transportation security administration announced many of the nation’s airports are experiencing staffing shortages, which could mean long wait times at checkpoints.

“We aren’t seeing any major delays here at the Birmingham airport because of that,” said Manager of PR and Marketing at the Birmingham Airport Authority, Candace O’Neil.

“We are continuing to do recruitment just because we anticipate that travel will continue to recover and more people will be traveling through the airport, but at this time, we aren’t seeing any delays,” O’Neil explained.

“Pre-pandemic, there were some incredible offers on flights, but you’re just not seeing that as much anymore,” said Owner of Travel Designers Birmingham, John Martin.

Travelers are anxious to get out of the house after being cooped up during the pandemic.

But travel agents said flights are booking fast, and fewer seats means higher prices.

“For instance, for July, and this is not a holiday weekend [we’re talking about], the fares to Las Vegas were $1,400 a person…a person…because the flights are full,” Martin explained.

It may also be tougher to get reservations at restaurants, and early check-in at hotels is almost non-existent.

Experts said you’ll need a backup plan if you have to cancel your trip.

“If you’re going to travel, make sure you’ve got a way to protect your valuable funds. If it’s non-refundable and you need to cancel, you don’t get your money back,” Martin said.

Martin said renting a car while you travel can also be a hassle.

He said if you can locate a car, you may be paying hundreds of dollars a day for it.

And experts also recommend that you arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes early to avoid delays.

