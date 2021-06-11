‘Tails and Tales’ summer reading program in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford Public Library is hosting the “Tails and Tales” summer reading program for Summer 2021. This year the program is in person and virtual to help children read at their grade level.

Director Amy Henderson says they want to make sure no child is left out, knowing how important it is to have free access to books.

Henderson said parents and kids can come in and also order books online. The library is offering activities every weekday and some don’t involve books. She said they all are designed to encourage a love for reading for children of all ages.

“From take-home crafts to movies to performances to learning how to paint with classes,” said Henderson. “All kinds of stuff. There’s something going on every weekday.”

A study by researchers at the Stanford Graduate School of Education shows reading skills stalled during the pandemic, impacting second and third graders the most. This is why Henderson said this summer’s program is critical.

“Anytime we have extended time out of school or out of required reading,” said Henderson, “We see students scores drop. We see their reading levels drop. We want to encourage them to continue reading during the summer because we don’t want to see those scores drop especially this year.”

Henderson said children who love reading, become adults who love to read.

“We want to encourage children over the summer to read and have fun reading,” said Henderson. “So we want them to continue reading during the summer so we can foster that love of reading that’ll stay with them for ever throughout their whole lives.”

The program runs through July 23rd. They are also offering curbside services for book pick up.

Henderson says adults are encouraged to join the program as well. To learn more, visit https://www.oxfordpl.org/srp.html

