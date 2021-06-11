LawCall
Supply chain demands could slow COIVD recovery in Calhoun Co.

(Christine Kanerva)
By Bria Chatman
Updated: 8 hours ago
CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - One of the state’s top industries is still working to recover from the pandemic. Now leaders say supply chain issues and a rise in production costs are impacting manufacturing companies.

The Economic Development Council in Calhoun County said the need for more employees and a heavy increase in demand for materials like wood and metal is slowing down their recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Calhoun County Economic Development council Executive Director Don Hopper believes as demand continues to grow, so will costs.

“Certain parts of the supply chain continue to be a bottle neck for lack of a better term,” said Hopper. “As demand chases that supply that limited supply then you are, I think it’s inevitable that you’ll see price increases.”

Hopper says if this trend continues, it could cause some plants and manufacturers to shut down. He’s optimistic that won’t happen in Calhoun County.

“I talked to one of our local managers and he said some of his sister companies have shutdown temporarily,” said Hopper. “But we’re able to. They’re able to get the inputs that they need. Which is good. I had driven by his parking lot and noticed that it was full. I said things must be, business must be real good.”

Industries in Calhoun County are still hiring. Hopper says they’re even willing to work with people to help build their skills.

“They’ll train them. That’s part of where I think they’re seeing that they need certain skills and finding those people,” said Hopper. “I don’t think that’s a local thing, I think they’re seeing that all over the country.”

Hopper says he’s talked to manufacturing companies and contractors who believe things could get back to normal by August.

For more information on jobs, visit www.calhouncountyedc.org/

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

