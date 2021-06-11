LawCall
Shelby County deputies searching for missing 58-year-old man

John Raymond Randall
John Raymond Randall(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 58-year-old man. Deputies said John Raymond Randall was last seen May 29, 2021 in the Vincent area.

John’s vehicle, a blue 2020 Ford Ecosport with Alabama tag number 2151BFO, is also missing.

John is approximately 5′10″ weighing 200 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator J. Williams at jwilliams@shelbyso.com, or 205-670-6283.

