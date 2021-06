SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A 13-year-old teenager who was missing in Shelby County has been located and is safe, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13-year-old was reported missing on June 10 from the Shelby area.

Update as of 06/11/2021 at 5:52 PM: Brooklyn Grace Allen has been located. Thank you to everyone that shared our post... Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.