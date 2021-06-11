Montana Fouts named 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA pitcher of the year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama junior softball pitcher Montana Fouts was named the 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division-I Pitcher of the Year.

Fouts, a unanimous First Team NFCA All-American, went 27-4 this season with a 1.61 ERA and led all pitchers with 349 strikeouts, the third-highest total in Alabama single-season history. She threw double-digit strikeouts in 22 games, including 14 in a perfect game against UCLA at the Women’s College World Series, the fifth in World Series history and first since 2000. She was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP, leading the Crimson Tide to its sixth tournament title.

The Schutt Sports/NFCA Pitcher of the Year award was voted on by members of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division I All-American Committee.

