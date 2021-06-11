LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Montana Fouts named 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA pitcher of the year

Alabama’s Montana Fouts struck out 16 and gave up two hits as the Crimson Tide beat Arizona 5-1...
Alabama’s Montana Fouts struck out 16 and gave up two hits as the Crimson Tide beat Arizona 5-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series.(NCAA)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama junior softball pitcher Montana Fouts was named the 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division-I Pitcher of the Year.

Fouts, a unanimous First Team NFCA All-American, went 27-4 this season with a 1.61 ERA and led all pitchers with 349 strikeouts, the third-highest total in Alabama single-season history. She threw double-digit strikeouts in 22 games, including 14 in a perfect game against UCLA at the Women’s College World Series, the fifth in World Series history and first since 2000. She was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP, leading the Crimson Tide to its sixth tournament title.

The Schutt Sports/NFCA Pitcher of the Year award was voted on by members of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division I All-American Committee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
1 dead after shooting in Walker Co., shooting was officer-involved
14th Avenue homicide.
Arrest in overnight homicide on 14th Avenue N

Latest News

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts signed autographs Tuesday when the Tide returned from the Women's...
Alabama softball returns from Women’s College World Series
Tua Tagovailoa to host “Luau with Tua” charitable event in Tuscaloosa
UAB welcomes recruits back to campus
UAB welcomes recruits back to campus
Clark takes pictures with prospects at Protective Stadium.
UAB football welcomes recruits back to campus