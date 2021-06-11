Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 -17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moderna officials are asking the FDA to expand emergency use on their COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 to 17.

Moderna’s studies show the vaccine is 100% effective in the 12 to 17 age group, but state health officials said if it is approved, that doesn’t mean people will take it.

Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said if Moderna does get authorization for the younger age group, it will increase access to the shot.

She said the state has more Moderna providers than Pfizer providers. She said many pediatricians across the state already use Moderna because of the cold chain requirements. She said if it gets approved, options will increase, but the demand for vaccine is still low.

“I don’t think it is going to increase our vaccine rate so much,” Landers said. “Right now, we just really need to focus on getting parents to understand the extreme importance of vaccinating kids in this age group. I don’t know it is going to have that much impact, but it will give us another product.”

Landers said latest data shows only about 2% of younger age groups have been vaccinated so far across the state.

