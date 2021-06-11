LawCall
Meals on Wheels needs hundreds of volunteers

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we round the next corner of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meals on Wheels program really needs volunteers.

Leaders said the program that provides meals to address senior hunger and isolation, is in need of hundreds of volunteers.

Meals on Wheels is going from once a week deliveries to five days a week and back to hot meals.

Currently they have 300 volunteers, they need 500 for the 50 routes in Jefferson County.

If you can volunteer, please click here.

