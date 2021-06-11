LawCall
Highway 171, neighborhoods flooded in Tuscaloosa County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain brought a Flash Flood Warning and floods to Tuscaloosa County neighborhoods Friday.

Flash flooding occurred in several areas, including Highway 171. The water closed part of the highway before noon.

The message from Tuscaloosa County EMA is DO NOT risk driving in these areas. Turn around, don’t drown.

Flooding along Hwy 171 in Tuscaloosa Co.
Flooding along Hwy 171 in Tuscaloosa Co.(WBRC)
WBRC FOX6 Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said clusters of rain and storms produced over 4″ of rainfall in Tuscaloosa county, and could produce more.

There was no word of any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

