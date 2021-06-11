Highway 171, neighborhoods flooded in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain brought a Flash Flood Warning and floods to Tuscaloosa County neighborhoods Friday.

Flash flooding occurred in several areas, including Highway 171. The water closed part of the highway before noon.

The message from Tuscaloosa County EMA is DO NOT risk driving in these areas. Turn around, don’t drown.

Flooding along Hwy 171 in Tuscaloosa Co. (WBRC)

WBRC FOX6 Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said clusters of rain and storms produced over 4″ of rainfall in Tuscaloosa county, and could produce more.

There was no word of any injuries.

⚠️ Romulus Road in Coker is CLOSED due to flooding between the intersections of Vienna Road & Hwy 140. — TuscaloosaCountyEMA (@TuscaloosaCoEMA) June 11, 2021

⚠️ Alabama State Route 171 is FLOODED at mile marker 12. Jackson Trace Road is CLOSED due to flooding. Water is being reported to be 3 to 4 feet deep! Move to higher ground. Turn around, don't drown! Most flood deaths occur in vehicles 🚗. — TuscaloosaCountyEMA (@TuscaloosaCoEMA) June 11, 2021

