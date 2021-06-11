FIRST ALERT: Another round of storms Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We made it through this wet work week and the rainy trend continues today. We are starting off the morning with cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We have seen some patchy fog develop this morning, but it isn’t widespread. Just make sure you use your low beams if you encounter any fog before 9 a.m. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing showers and storms once again developing in parts of Mississippi and traveling to the east towards Alabama. We will likely have to deal with some showers and a few thunderstorms this morning. I think our greatest chance for scattered showers and storms will occur this afternoon between 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Storms will likely move out and become more widely scattered as we head into the evening hours. I think there’s a chance that we could see a few strong storms today capable of producing frequent lightning and gusty winds up to 40 mph. Storms will also be capable of producing heavy rain in a short period of time. Flash flood threat continues today. We don’t have any active flood watches now. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Rain chance today is up to 70 percent with the bulk of the storms along I-20 and points to the south. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the low to mid 80s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates.

First Alert for Additional Storms Saturday: Unfortunately, we have to increase our rain chances to 50 percent tomorrow. Winds will now come from the north-northwest. With northwest flow aloft, we will have to watch organized clusters of storms that could develop and swing into our area. Models are hinting that we could see another round of scattered storms Saturday afternoon. It’s hard to determine these kinds of events because it all depends on where these clusters form. If they form farther to our west, they could have a bigger impact on Mississippi instead of Alabama. Just monitor our app for updates if you plan on spending time outside tomorrow. Storms that form tomorrow will be capable of becoming strong or possibly severe. Wind and lightning will be the main threat. Temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s with a partly sunny sky. When you factor in the humidity levels, it will feel like it is in the mid 90s. Stay hydrated and take several breaks if you plan on working outdoors.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the potential to see drier conditions for the first half of next week. We will still have to monitor the potential for storm clusters moving into Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning, but most of Sunday afternoon is looking dry. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for isolated thunderstorms. Sunday is our best weather day outdoors this weekend. The only problem is that we will have to deal with the heat and humidity. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s with a heat index approaching the upper 90s. Plan for a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. Should be a great day to enjoy the pool.

Next Week’s Forecast: The first half of next week is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Models are not as aggressive with the chance of a cold front moving into our area by the middle part of the week. Temperatures are now trending slightly warmer for the middle of next week with highs in the upper 80s. There’s still a chance we could see slightly drier air along and north of I-20 next Wednesday-Thursday. If dry air makes it into parts of Central Alabama, it will translate to morning temperatures in the mid 60s. I doubt we’ll see lows in the 50s at this point. Welcome to long range model madness where things easily change after five days.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet for now. The National Hurricane Center is not highlighting any disturbances in the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico currently. I will point out that both of our long-range models are hinting we could see tropical development occur in the western Gulf of Mexico by the middle and end of next week. It remains too early to determine if it will have any impact on our weather at this time. If it does, it would occur around June 19-22. We will monitor the tropics next week and let you know if anything develops. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Friday and a wonderful weekend!

