Fehrer Automotive expanding in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Gadsden’s largest employers is expanding again and looking for more employees.

Fehrer Automotive makes interior components like arm rests and seat cushions for Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

City officials say today’s expansion means more deals for Fehrer and more jobs for people in Gadsden.

“We’re just really overjoyed. I can’t tell you,” said Mayor Sherman Guyton. “Because we’ve been working on getting jobs for people.”

Fehrer opened in 2011 and now employs almost 500 people.

David Hooks leads the Gadsden Etowah County Industrial Development Authority and shares how the company continues to reinvent in Etowah County.

“With Fehrer, it’s been a consistent growth over that ten year period,” says Hooks. “That’s really important for maintaining the whole industrial base.”

Hooks says the expansion is a win-win for the county and the city to continue to see growth for years to come.

“This will add about fifteen new employees, but it also adds 200,000 square feet of warehouse space,” says Hooks. “But what it allows us to do is to continue to expand and add new lines and grow the employee base for Etowah County and Gadsden.”

This company is part of Alabama’s automotive supplies network. They supply parts for Mercedes-Benz in Vance. This is one of the fastest growing industries in our state, employing more than 40,000 people. Fehrer plans to hire soon for 15 new positions. For details, click here to visit their website.

