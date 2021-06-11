LawCall
Experts say heavy rains could cause trees to topple over

By Chasity Maxie
Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - With all the heavy rainfall we’ve seen over the past several days, you may want to keep an eye on the trees around your property.

Local experts say when the ground becomes saturated, it could compromise your trees’ support, putting your home and property in danger.

“The weight of water on limbs and branches, the amount of water in soil maybe with a wind load that might move that tree around in a weaker state, you get failures that way,” said Hoover City Forrester, Colin Conner.

He said ground saturation is a particular concern in certain areas with the heavy rainfall we’ve experienced lately.

“Maybe flatter, lower areas can be a concern. For Hoover, the topography varies, so maybe on the hills; Shades Mountain, Bluff Park, those areas not so much, with good drainage, shallower soils, but maybe some of the bottom land areas, you could see some saturation,” Conner explained.

Conner said regular inspection of trees around your property can help reduce risks, checking for signs of decay like dead branches and growing mushrooms.

“Whole tree failure is the top concern for everyone. So, looking around that base of that tree being sure it has a good buttress, a good attachment to the earth. That’s important,” Conner said.

Conner added that homeowners shouldn’t wait until bad weather arrives to do those inspections, although it’s especially important to keep an eye on those trees after bad weather sweeps through.

He said preventative maintenance is key either through an annual inspection with certified arborist, or even doing an internet search for tips.

