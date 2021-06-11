A Cut Above: Hewitt-Trussville Cross Country Team Gives Back to Community

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Kent Glover may not be an expert at cutting grass, but he believes he’s now an expert in making someone’s day.

“It’s really nice when we’re done with a yard to see them. They just light up, they’re so excited about how good it looks,” said Kent Glover, a Hewitt-Trussville graduate and former Husky XC runner.

The Hewitt-Trussville boys cross country team is spending their summer mowing neighbors yards who can’t do it on their own, like the elderly and disabled, all for free.

“I told them I wanted to bless their ministry, that everybody has a purpose and everyone has a skill and this is their way to help out, it’s wonderful,” said Pinson resident Alice Nicholas, who had her grass cut Friday.

The boys cross country team started their free lawn care service project last summer during the pandemic and it’s something they wanted to continue to do to help those in need.

“Last year we did it and we fell in love with it. We like working with the people and they’re the sweetest people who sometimes have the smallest amount in life and they can be the happiest, so we just love being around them and helping them out,” said senior runner Wil Edwards.

“It makes us happy to see the homeowners happy when we get finished with a lawn and it feels good to do my part,” said rising senior Chris Mauldin.

The team travels throughout the Hewitt, Pinson and Birmingham area mowing lawns for free Monday through Friday. If you know someone in need, the boys cross country team has created a Facebook page Free Lawn Care Trussville. “All you have to do is go on there and message us and we will try and schedule a time to come by,” added Edwards.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.