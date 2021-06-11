CDC to hold emergency meeting over myocarditis in some vaccinated patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Next week the CDC has called an emergency meeting to address a growing number of people developing heart conditions after getting vaccinated. Today a UAB doctor addressed the concern of those affected.

They are concerned about myocarditis. WBRC Fox6 News reported last month some teenagers and young people were developing heart problems after getting their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. This is still a relatively small number but it is a concern.

Since April, the CDC has received 226 reports of people developing myocarditis after getting their second shot of COVID vaccine. This is small number of the 130 million who have gotten the vaccines.

“It is concerning both in the short term and also in the long term. We want our children to run and be active and play sports and having a serious illness like myocarditis has the potential to impact that,” Dr. Kierstin Kennedy, UAB Chief of Hospital Medicine said.

The CDC reported 41 of the cases had ongoing symptoms. 15 are hospitalized and three in ICU. About half of the total cases involve those 16 and older. Myocarditis inflames the heart causing a variety of problems.

“It can vary. People can present with chest pain commonly. Sometimes people can present with shortness of breath. Fatigue,” Kennedy said.

So far the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 12 and older. Pfizer hopes to get to those two and older by September. The CDC and Dr. Kennedy still recommend eligible groups get the vaccinations.

“What I have told people is if you feel confident in the other vaccines you allow your pediatrician to give to your children, you should feel confident in the COVID vaccine. It went through the same process,” Kennedy said.

Dr. Kennedy said the Pfizer trials were even more extensive for 12 and older than the vaccine was first granted emergency use authorization.

The CDC still recommends the COVID vaccines. The emergency meeting of CDC advisors is set for a week from Friday.

