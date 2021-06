BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died Thursday morning around 4:50 a.m. following a car accident in May.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the man as 83-year-old Julius Clemon Smith.

Authorities say Smith was driving a vehicle on 11th Avenue Southwest on May 22, 2021 and was struck by another vehicle. He later died at UAB Hospital.

