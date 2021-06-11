Anniston Museum Of Natural History introduces Force Factory

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Force Factory, a new addition to the Anniston Museum Of Natural History is teaching children of all ages how the forces of nature affect the natural world and development of life.

Officials with the museum said they hope the new exhibit teaches visitors how the four forces of nature work and how to become a force of nature.

The executive director of the Anniston Museum of Natural History said they worked with educators to find interactive ways to incorporate the STEAM requirements for the state of Alabama into this exhibit.

“The concept is that the earth is a large factory which creates a ton of different forces of nature that plants, animals and humans, we all, have to live with to live and thrive. The more we understand them the better off we all are,” said Alan Robison.

Robison believes the Force Factory will help students look at science differently and understand the connection humans have with nature.

“We want kids to understand there is life underneath the Earth,” says Robison. “Underneath that dirt we’re on this side of the dirt. But what’s on this side? We want kids to understand there’s a whole world down there.”

This is the first time in 25 years the children’s gallery will feature a new exhibit. Staff at the Anniston Museum are looking forward to welcoming children back.

“Getting children back out here and being involved,” said Hunter Turner, Development Officer. “Having (to deal) with COVID there’s a lot of things children missed out on and school groups missed out on. So I’m excited for once we get the exhibit opened up for children to come out. Field trips to come out.”

They look to open the museum to the public sometime next year. There are multiple ways to donate to Force Factory. For additional details, visit https://www.exploreamag.org/amnh-home-page/

