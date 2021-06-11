LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ALDOT crews working on parts of I-59 throughout weekend

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation are working to repair the roadways on I-59 after a hole formed over the weekend on the bridge over Edwards Lake Road in Trussville.

Starting in the evening of Friday, June 11th, crews with ALDOT will work to permanently cover the hole in the bridge on I-59 Northbound.

“We are monitoring that bridge to make sure that we catch any issues that develop,” Regional Engineer for ALDOT DeJarvis Leonard said. “The structure itself is still sound, the sports of the actual concrete that you are riding on, is deteriorating cause of age.”

Leonard said the bridge was last inspected in April 2020 and is inspected every two years, but after the hole, he said they plan to inspect it more frequently.

“We are going to do a detailed inspection every month,” Leonard said. “We also have crews, maintenance crews, that are responsible for riding all our routes at least once a week. The person responsible for riding that section is now responsible for taking a closer look as they ride the section.”

But, Leonard said more than just inspections are in the works.

“What we are looking at is making improvements,” he said. “It may call for other improvements after looking at the overall bridge, but we need to at least replace the deck.”

Leonard said they are also making improvements to other stretches of I-59 near Trussville.

“We are actually resurfacing north of Chalkville Mountain Road” he said. “We are currently working on adding additional lanes to 59 from 459 to Chalkville Mountain Road. That is under design.”

Leonard said he believes the additional lanes will help traffic flow.

“With the amount of traffic that gets on and off at Chalkville Mountain Road, we will see a significant improvement on 59,” he said.

Leonard said repaving North of Chalkville Mountain Road should finish up by late summer to early fall.

He said the bridge project is still in design phases and could be one to three years.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
14th Avenue homicide.
Arrest in overnight homicide on 14th Avenue N
Missing Hueytown man found

Latest News

Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey awarded over $4 million to help build charging stations for...
You could see more charging stations popping up across Alabama
Alabama continues to rank the bottom in the country when it comes to vaccinations. So what does...
What happens if we never reach herd immunity?
UAB on record public health school enrollment
UAB sees spike in applications to school of Public Health
Impact of possible Moderna addition on youth vaccine rates
Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 -17