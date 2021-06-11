4 people, including a 2-year-old and 8-year-old, killed in car crash

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman, two children and a man were all killed when their vehicles collided Thursday night just outside the city of Lincoln.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m.

30-year-old Chelsea Ann Turley, and her two passengers, ages 2 and 8 were killed when their Chevrolet Blazer collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 81-year-old Luther Jerome Wallace of Eastaboga. Wallace was also killed.

According to officials none of the victims were wearing seatbelts and were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Mudd Street, approximately five miles north of Lincoln city limits.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.