LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

4 people, including a 2-year-old and 8-year-old, killed in car crash

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman, two children and a man were all killed when their vehicles collided Thursday night just outside the city of Lincoln.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m.

30-year-old Chelsea Ann Turley, and her two passengers, ages 2 and 8 were killed when their Chevrolet Blazer collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 81-year-old Luther Jerome Wallace of Eastaboga. Wallace was also killed.

According to officials none of the victims were wearing seatbelts and were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Mudd Street, approximately five miles north of Lincoln city limits.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
1 dead after shooting in Walker Co., shooting was officer-involved
14th Avenue homicide.
Arrest in overnight homicide on 14th Avenue N

Latest News

With all the heavy rainfall we’ve seen over the past several days, you may want to keep an eye...
Experts say heavy rains could cause trees to topple over
Jack Brawner gets COVID-19 vaccine
CDC to hold emergency meeting over myocarditis in some vaccinated patients
UAB Hospital seeking to resume normal operations soon
UAB Hospital seeks to return to normal operation
UPDATE: Missing Shelby County teenager found safe