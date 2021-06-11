1 dead after shooting in Walker Co.
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One person was shot and killed Thursday evening according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they responded to a call of an active shooter at a location near the Boldo community Thursday evening.
A suspect reportedly fired a weapon at a family member. One person was killed.
This is a developing story please check back for updates.
