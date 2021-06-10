UAB Medicine designated as LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the fourth time since 2016, UAB Medicine has received the LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. UAB Medicine was recognized with the same designation in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“The Healthcare Equality Leader designation was due in part by the adoption of health insurance policies that were more inclusive for the LGBTQ employee population, as well as the continued adoption of best practices for an inclusive place of patient care and employment,” said Dawson Smith, vice president for Affiliate Operations and Network Development.

For the most recent survey period UAB Medicine was the only non-governmental health care organization recognized as a leader. The Veterans Affairs hospitals in Birmingham, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa were also recognized.

Each survey period, participants are given a numerical score based on their LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices in four domains, with UAB Medicine garnering the maximum score of 100:

LGBTQ-inclusive policies for patients and employees, as well as 25-plus hours of annual training

LGBTQ patient services and support

LGBTQ employee benefits and policies

LGBTQ patient and community engagement

Key initiatives from UAB Medicine:

Newly established one-of-a-kind Gender Health Clinic in the Southeast specifically designed for transgender patients. Services include hormone replacement therapy, gender affirming surgeries, primary care and mental health.

Health insurance that provides coverage for transgender-specific care for transgender employees

Provider directory that makes it easy for LGBTQ patients to find a provider who caters to LGBTQ-related care issues

More than 150 hours in employee trainings related to LGBTQ topics

Record turnout from LGBTQ employees and Allies at the annual Birmingham Pride Parade hosted in June of 2019

Electronic health record with the ability to capture sexual orientation and gender identity

Multiple leaders in administration that identify as LGBTQ

Patient and employee satisfaction surveys that allow individuals to self-identify as LGBTQ in order to collect more actionable data

