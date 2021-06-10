LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square area goes pedestrian-only three days next week

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa will close several streets around the Temerson Square entertainment district temporarily for what leaders are calling “Summer in the Square.”

Beginning next week, on the nights of June 17, 18 and 19, between the hours of 11pm to 3am the area will become pedestrian-only. Vehicles will not be allowed to drive into the area on Fourth Street to Greensboro and 22nd and 23rd Avenues from University Boulevard. Cars already parked in the area will be allowed to leave, but none can come in.

“Summer in the Square” comes several months after a shooting outside a bar sent several people to the hospital and a driver, in a separate incident, struck a pedestrian with their car during a hit and run.

The temporary change could make things easier for officers policing that part of town. Bradley Wyatt, who owns the Copper Top in Temerson Square, believes the city wants to create an environment in the area that people will feel safe and enjoy visiting.

“We’ve got cars that blow past stop signs sometimes and they’re having to pay attention to that and having to pay attention to people. I think it’s a change for the good. We’re going to have to test it out. I’m sure there’ll be some fine tuning,” Wyatt said.

The temporary street closure will happen as Tuscaloosa’s entertainment district regulations are set to end. Patrons are allowed to freely come and go outside businesses with alcohol as long as it is in clearly marked containers.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
14th Avenue homicide.
Arrest in overnight homicide on 14th Avenue N
Missing Hueytown man found

Latest News

Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey awarded over $4 million to help build charging stations for...
You could see more charging stations popping up across Alabama
Alabama continues to rank the bottom in the country when it comes to vaccinations. So what does...
What happens if we never reach herd immunity?
UAB on record public health school enrollment
UAB sees spike in applications to school of Public Health
I-59 bridge work begins Friday
ALDOT crews working on parts of I-59 throughout weekend
Impact of possible Moderna addition on youth vaccine rates
Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 -17