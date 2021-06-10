Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square area goes pedestrian-only three days next week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa will close several streets around the Temerson Square entertainment district temporarily for what leaders are calling “Summer in the Square.”

Beginning next week, on the nights of June 17, 18 and 19, between the hours of 11pm to 3am the area will become pedestrian-only. Vehicles will not be allowed to drive into the area on Fourth Street to Greensboro and 22nd and 23rd Avenues from University Boulevard. Cars already parked in the area will be allowed to leave, but none can come in.

“Summer in the Square” comes several months after a shooting outside a bar sent several people to the hospital and a driver, in a separate incident, struck a pedestrian with their car during a hit and run.

The temporary change could make things easier for officers policing that part of town. Bradley Wyatt, who owns the Copper Top in Temerson Square, believes the city wants to create an environment in the area that people will feel safe and enjoy visiting.

“We’ve got cars that blow past stop signs sometimes and they’re having to pay attention to that and having to pay attention to people. I think it’s a change for the good. We’re going to have to test it out. I’m sure there’ll be some fine tuning,” Wyatt said.

The temporary street closure will happen as Tuscaloosa’s entertainment district regulations are set to end. Patrons are allowed to freely come and go outside businesses with alcohol as long as it is in clearly marked containers.

