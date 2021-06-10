Samford High Jumper to compete for National Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High Jump is an event of inches, and this weekend Samford’s Justin Stuckey needs two more to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“There’s many goals to hit. I have a few goals in my mind and definitely the trials are one of them, but you can’t get caught up in it, you have to take it bar by bar,” said Samford high jumper Justin Stuckey.

Stuckey’s personal best is 7′3. To qualify for the trials, he has to clear 7′5.

“They say football is a game of inches, but I feel like high jump is a game of inches. You can’t get caught up mentally, a few things can make a big difference in the jump,” said Stuckey.

Stuckey’s focus this season has been on his flexibility and he’s confident he has a shot at his goal.

“I’ve been going since January for the season and training since August, I know all that hard work and preparation it will come on display, I just can’t think too much, I just have to do,” he said.

The former Helena track star is the only high jumper from the state and the only one from Samford to qualify for the outdoor NCAA Track Championships.

“Where I come from, Helena, Alabama, we are known for track and just hard work and I live for moments like this and now it’s time to live out the dream in Oregon,” Stuckey added.

This is Stuckey’s second NCAA national championship to compete in. He will compete for the outdoor national title Friday afternoon.

