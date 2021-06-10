LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Samford High Jumper to compete for National Championship

By Christina Chambers
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High Jump is an event of inches, and this weekend Samford’s Justin Stuckey needs two more to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“There’s many goals to hit. I have a few goals in my mind and definitely the trials are one of them, but you can’t get caught up in it, you have to take it bar by bar,” said Samford high jumper Justin Stuckey.

Stuckey’s personal best is 7′3. To qualify for the trials, he has to clear 7′5.

“They say football is a game of inches, but I feel like high jump is a game of inches. You can’t get caught up mentally, a few things can make a big difference in the jump,” said Stuckey.

Stuckey’s focus this season has been on his flexibility and he’s confident he has a shot at his goal.

“I’ve been going since January for the season and training since August, I know all that hard work and preparation it will come on display, I just can’t think too much, I just have to do,” he said.

The former Helena track star is the only high jumper from the state and the only one from Samford to qualify for the outdoor NCAA Track Championships.

“Where I come from, Helena, Alabama, we are known for track and just hard work and I live for moments like this and now it’s time to live out the dream in Oregon,” Stuckey added.

This is Stuckey’s second NCAA national championship to compete in. He will compete for the outdoor national title Friday afternoon.

For a complete schedule, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
14th Avenue homicide.
Arrest in overnight homicide on 14th Avenue N
Missing Hueytown man found

Latest News

Field of Dreams at Rickwood Field
Field of Dreams at Rickwood Field
USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships at the Finley Center.
750 pickleball players competing for national championship in Hoover
The Utah County Barons Academy 14-year-old baseball team played at Rickwood Field to learn more...
A Field of Dreams: Utah baseball team plays at Rickwood Field
Source: WBRC video
National indoor pickleball chamionship held in Hoover