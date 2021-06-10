LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Officials urging people to check passport expiration dates before scheduling trip

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As summer travel plans kick off, it’s important to check your passports expiration date.

Officials with Congressman Robert Aderholt’s office said they usually get around one to two requests for a expedited passport every couple of weeks, but in the last two weeks, they’ve gotten 36.

Communications Director Carson Clark said going through your Congressman’s office when you need an expedited passport can be faster than going through the state department, but he said it should only be in an emergency.

He said go through the state department if you have around four to six weeks before it expires and only contact your congressman if it expires in days.

Clark said requests have them swamped and passport turnaround is taking almost four weeks longer than normal. He said they can’t guarantee anyone a expedited passport before their trips.

“Because of Covid restrictions, they don’t have as many people working in their office at one time, so there aren’t as many people to process the passports, so getting an expedited passport is just taking a lot longer than it normally does,” he said.

Clark said when checking your passport expiration date before your trip, you want to make sure it will be good for six months past the time of your vacation. He said many countries require you have that much time left before it expires, so it doesn’t expire while you are in their country.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
The crash happened on Sumter County 27, approximately six miles west of York.
2 children, woman killed in west Alabama crash
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
First Alert Weather 9p 6-9-21
FIRST ALERT: Stormy pattern continues through work week, localized flooding threat

Latest News

Police investigating following shooting at Bessemer residence
Source: WBRC video
'I'm With Mike' prostate cancer awareness 5K run/mile walk
Source: WBRC video
Alcoholics Anonymous Founders Day
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
B’ham City Schools offering summer meals for students