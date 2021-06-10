LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

No herd immunity as we move toward a new normal

By Alan Collins
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama continues to rank near the bottom in the country when it comes to vaccinations. Only Mississippi has a lower vaccination rate. Thursday a UAB professor said that means the state will not hit herd immunity anytime soon.

Dr. Suzanne Judd had hoped the state would have a higher vaccination rate and that would lead us to getting to the so-called herd immunity. Now she is not so sure.

“It’s doubtful we will reach herd immunity since we don’t have a lot of people pursuing vaccine. We really needed about 70% of the population to get vaccinated in order to get to herd immunity,” Dr. Suzanne Judd, UAB Professor in Public Health said.

In Alabama we have only about 1.7 million people with at least one dose of vaccine. That is about 36%.

Judd said 30-40 year old’s are the ones getting sick and they are the ones who are not vaccinated. She said while positive cases are stable, hospitalizations are still too high. Doctors believe this summer will continue to remain under control when it comes to the pandemic but in the fall as more people stay inside numbers could go up. So what will the new normal look like in Alabama?

“You will see some people still wearing masks because they are not feeling well or they don’t want to be in public without a mask on. You will see cases continuing to accumulate. You may see isolated outbreaks,” Judd said.

Dr. Judd said vaccinations will help contain the spread of COVID 19. She doesn’t put much faith in those who rely on antibodies after getting and recovering from the coronavirus.

“The folks who have antibodies from the infection we know those antibodies will fade eventually so we need folks to continue to get vaccinated,” Judd said.

Dr. Judd said the hospital continues to manage it’s vaccine supply by moving them to where they will be used. She said convincing those who are on the fence or opposed to getting the vaccines continues to be the biggest challenges for doctors.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
14th Avenue homicide.
Arrest in overnight homicide on 14th Avenue N
Missing Hueytown man found

Latest News

Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey awarded over $4 million to help build charging stations for...
You could see more charging stations popping up across Alabama
Alabama continues to rank the bottom in the country when it comes to vaccinations. So what does...
What happens if we never reach herd immunity?
UAB on record public health school enrollment
UAB sees spike in applications to school of Public Health
I-59 bridge work begins Friday
ALDOT crews working on parts of I-59 throughout weekend
Impact of possible Moderna addition on youth vaccine rates
Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 -17