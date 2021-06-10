LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Long time Jemison police chief passes away

Jemison Police Chief Jeff Townsend
Jemison Police Chief Jeff Townsend(Jemison police department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - After 30 years in law enforcement, former Jemison Police Chief Jeff Townsend passed away Thursday morning according to the city’s police department.

Townsend spent many years living in and serving the city of Jemison. The department reports he passed away from natural cases at his home.

Funeral services will be held at Martins Funeral Home Saturday from 12-2 with graveside being held at 2:30 in Jemison at Midway cemetery.

Police Chief of the City of Jemison Jeff Townsend
Police Chief of the City of Jemison Jeff Townsend(Jemison police department)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Woman died after she was struck on Lakeshore Pkwy.
Woman struck, killed on Lakeshore Parkway identified
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
14th Avenue homicide.
Arrest in overnight homicide on 14th Avenue N
Missing Hueytown man found

Latest News

UAB on record public health school enrollment
UAB sees spike in applications to school of Public Health
UAB Hospital
UAB Medicine designated as LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader
2021 Kids & Jobs
2021 Kids & Jobs Program
A new Birmingham "No Snitch Culture"​initiative in response to crimes against children drew...
Community advocate: “More money needs to go towards preventing crimes, not reacting to them”