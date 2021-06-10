FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern to continue, but some lulls too

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack has calmed down significantly and doesn’t match up with the future radar yet from model data, so it might not be as wet the rest of today if these trends continue. Several counties are still under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. We will monitor for more development this afternoon and the same threats as we saw yesterday. A few strong storms are possible today. Main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and lightning. Rain chance is up to 50% so make sure you grab an umbrella and rain jacket. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average with highs in the lower 80s. Plan for southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Models continue to show additional showers and storms across Central Alabama tomorrow. We’ll likely wake up Friday morning with cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. I think we could see another round of showers and storms during the morning hours. Plan for additional storms to form in the afternoon hours with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are around 60% Friday. We will remain very muggy tomorrow.

Our Next Big Thing is the chance to see lower rain chances over the weekend. We will begin to see northwest flow Saturday and Sunday meaning we will have to watch for clusters of storms to our northwest that could sweep into parts of the Southeast. Bulk of the energy and rain chances look to stay to our west into parts of Mississippi as of now. If this holds true, our rain chances will be reduced to 30 percent for both Saturday and Sunday. Storms that develop over the weekend have the chance to be strong capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning. If you don’t see rain this weekend, plan on seeing a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Weekend is shaping up to be hot, and it will remain muggy.

Rain chances appear lower for the first half of the week with only isolated storm chances Monday through Wednesday. Models continue to hint that we could see a strong cold front move through our area by the middle of next week. Ahead of the front, we’ll likely end up in the lower 90s with heat indices approaching the triple digits. Once the front moves through, we could see high temperatures drop back into the 80s by next Wednesday and Thursday. Morning low temperatures could also cool into the 50s and 60s. If this verifies, our humidity levels will finally drop. A lot can change between now and next week, so stay with us for the latest weather updates. Take advantage to any lulls.

